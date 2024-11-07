Man Sentenced After Almost Killing Edmond Officer

A man who nearly killed an Edmond police officer was sentenced to 25 years in prison, and probation for life after he pleaded guilty in court Thursday.

Garrett Trammell, 26, pleaded guilty to seven charges related to the September 2022 incident when he struck an Edmond Police Officer during a police chase.

Instead of going to trial, Trammell pleaded guilty in exchange for a blind plea, leaving the sentence up to a judge. The 26-year-old man from Tecumseh was charged with critically injuring Sgt. Joe Wells who was in court on Thursday with his wife by his side. After Trammell entered his plea, the State called two witnesses to the stand, both investigators in the case. They testified that Trammell had hit several cars before leading Edmond police on a pursuit. During that chase, police say he struck Wells, sending him into a ditch where he nearly died.

Investigators determined that Trammell was traveling 41 mph when he hit Wells. They also testified that black box data showed he was at 100% acceleration and never attempted to stop. Investigators also said under oath a blood test revealed Trammell did not have alcohol in his system only THC.

Wells’ wife took the stand to deliver a tearful victim impact statement about how her husband has struggled physically and emotionally, even suicidal at times. She said her husband has had 9 operations in the past two years and complications led to the amputation of his leg.

Trammell was sentenced to 25 years, when released he'll be on probation for life.

Before the sentence, Trammell’s mother also gave tearful testimony saying her son showed great remorse and asked the court to show mercy. Trammell himself then addressed the court, apologizing for his actions to Wells and his own family.

However, the state argued Trammell never showed remorse and asked for the maximum sentence of life in prison.

“Based on evidence we saw, based on the brutality of the attack, that’s why we argued we wanted him to serve life in prison,” said Sydney Nelson, Assistant District Attorney. “Based on the difficulty Sgt. Wells has been having, the loss of his leg, and he’s going to have to be dealing with this case for the rest of his life which is why we argue he should have to go to prison for the rest of his life as well.”

After the sentence was handed down, Trammell was handcuffed inside the courtroom and taken into custody. His family followed, emotional and hugging each other.

Trammell is entitled to a one-year review and both sides could be back in court next year.