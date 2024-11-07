Oklahoma City Woman Arrested After Alleged Child Abuse

Police arrested a woman on Monday in Oklahoma City after witnesses reported her to be intoxicated and acting erratically with a 2-month-old child.

By: News 9

A woman was arrested on Monday in Oklahoma City after allegedly endangering her 2-month-old child, police say.

Oklahoma City Police said 25-year-old Alamanique Adams was intoxicated at her apartment, located near Northeast 23rd Street and North Kelley Avenue, and was acting erratically.

Witnesses told police that Adams became agitated, and even tried to place the child on an unlit charcoal grill to attempt to fight with her neighbors.

"Officers were told she was under the influence of an intoxicant and had almost dropped the baby several times from a second-story balcony," OCPD Sgt. Dillon Quirk said. "So again, officers took custody of that child and placed her under arrest."

Police say the baby was checked out at the hospital.

Adams is being held on a $5,000 bond.