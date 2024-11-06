Western Heights High School Under Lockdown Due To Threat Against Administrator

Western Heights High School is under a hard lockdown due to a threat against an administrator, according to the school.

By: News 9

Superintendent Brayden Savage said the threat came from an outside source via a phone call.

He said the school entered the lockdown at around noon on Wednesday.

Western Heights Middle School and Winds West sites are adjacent to the high school were cleared to release students as of 2:20 p.m.

According to an update on social media, officials anticipate that the lockdown at the high school will be lifted soon.

The update also stated that the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office advised school officials that "indicators point to a 'swatting' attempt against high school administrators."

