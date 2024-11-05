McCurtain County Voters To Elect New Sheriff After Scandal

McCurtain County voters are set to elect a new sheriff following a scandal involving ousted Sheriff Kevin Clardy.

By: News 9

McCurtain County voters will decide who will lead their sheriff’s office on Tuesday. The race follows the primary election defeat of Sheriff Kevin Clardy, who refused to resign in 2023 after leaked recordings allegedly captured him and other officials making racist and violent comments, including discussions about killing a journalist and lynching people.

The recordings drew national outrage and led Gov. Kevin Stitt to call for resignations, though Clardy declined to step down.

Now, two local candidates who are cousins and lifelong residents of McCurtain County—are vying to restore integrity to the sheriff’s office.

Republican candidate Bruce Shirey is a former dispatcher and park ranger and has pledged to bring greater transparency to the office.

Democrat Steve McKee is a former reserve deputy and police officer and aims to rebuild the sheriff’s office’s reputation and decrease crime in the area.

Both candidates want to restore public trust in McCurtain County, which includes the heavily trafficked tourist areas of Beavers Bend State Park and Hochatown.