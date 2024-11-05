Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center Veterans With Art, Film Events On Veterans Day

The Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center will be hosting events on Veterans Day to bring attention to veterans’ contributions and influence in American art.

By: News 9

The center has organized special programs that bring attention to veterans’ contributions and influence, as well as highlight the lasting impacts of their service on fields such as architecture and art.

The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch previewed the scheduled events to learn more about what to expect.

From 10 a.m. to noon, the center will host a panel discussion featuring Mia Kile, an associate professor of interior design at the University of Oklahoma. Organizers say this panel will explore the military's influence on the American School of Architecture, which emerged in the mid-20th century from the University of Oklahoma.

The discussion will also connect with the center’s ongoing exhibition, Outré West: The American School from Oklahoma to California, which celebrates a distinctive style of design that prioritizes individualism and resourcefulness.

"This is a way of honoring veterans’ service to our country and recognizing its influence on this unique exhibition," OCAC executive director Trent Riley said.

In the evening, the center will screen The Diddy Bops: The Art of Listening, a short documentary film about Oklahoma City veteran Dr. Neil Chapman, who suffers from Parkinson’s disease linked to Agent Orange exposure from the Vietnam War.

Nicole Poole, a representative from Spark! Creative Lab, said this film tells the story of Dr. Chapman’s life, his struggles, and his artistic journey.

“It’s our way of trying to wrap our arms around our veterans and create a community of care that goes beyond ‘thank you for your service,’” Poole said.

The film screening begins at 6 p.m. and will be followed by a panel discussion featuring the artists involved in the project.