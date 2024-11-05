Tom Cole, Mary Brannon, And James Stacy Compete For Oklahoma's 4th Congressional District

Voters are casting their ballots to decide who will represent Oklahoma's 4th congressional district, which encompasses much of south and southwest Oklahoma.

By: News 9

Voters are deciding who will represent the State of Oklahoma's seat for US House of Representatives District 4.

Oklahoma's 4th congressional district encompasses much of south and southwest Oklahoma, including urban centers such as Norman, Chickasha, Lawton, Ada, Duncan and a portion of the southeast Oklahoma City metro.

The seat is currently occupied by Republican Rep. Tom Cole, who has served in his position since 2003.

Cole's primary challenger is Democrat Mary Brannon, who has run against Cole for his seat in the 2018, 2020 and 2022 elections.

Additionally, James Stacy, an Independent, is also running for the House seat.