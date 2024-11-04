Shawnee Public Schools Lock Down Due To Severe Weather

Students at Shawnee Public Schools are under lockdown as district leaders wait for a tornado warning in the area to be lifted.

By: News 9

Shawnee Public Schools entered a lockdown Monday morning as students, teachers, and staff took shelter from possible tornadoes in the area.

In response to parents visiting school locations to check out students, the district said it had entered a lockdown to keep students safe in the event of a tornado.

Students will not be allowed to leave their school until a tornado warning for the area has been lifted.