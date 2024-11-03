Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office Imposes Curfew For Harrah

For safety purposes and to keep property in damaged homes safe, the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office is imposing a curfew at nightfall for the impacted areas of Harrah on Sunday.

A curfew has been initiated in Harrah by the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office after a tornado caused damage in the town on Sunday.

The curfew begins for the affected areas of Harrah at nightfall, OCSO shared on social media.

"There are still areas of town with downed power lines and debris this is dangerous. We also want to ensure property in damaged homes remains safe," OSCO said.

Authorities said if you live in the area, stay in your home after dark. A dedicated line to those who live in that area and need anything can call 205-566-0397.

