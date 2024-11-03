Shooting Injures Several During Party In Stillwater, Police Searching For Suspect

Stillwater Police are investigating a shooting that left several people injured during a party Sunday morning.

Sunday, November 3rd 2024, 7:38 am

By: News 9, News On 6


STILLWATER, Okla. -

A shooting during a party at the White Barn Estates in Stillwater left several people injured early Sunday morning, police say.

Stillwater Police said shots were fired just after 1 a.m. when officers were called to the shooting at the event center near 2020 E. Lakeview.

At the scene, officers found several victims with injuries and said they were treated at a nearby hospital. Officers said the injuries are non-life-threatening.

Police say the suspect(s) left the scene before officers arrived to the scene.

No details have been released on possible suspects, or what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

November 3rd, 2024

November 4th, 2024

November 4th, 2024

November 4th, 2024

Top Headlines

November 4th, 2024

November 4th, 2024

November 4th, 2024

November 4th, 2024