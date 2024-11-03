Shooting Injures Several During Party In Stillwater, Police Searching For Suspect

Stillwater Police are investigating a shooting that left several people injured during a party Sunday morning.

By: News 9, News On 6

-

A shooting during a party at the White Barn Estates in Stillwater left several people injured early Sunday morning, police say.

Stillwater Police said shots were fired just after 1 a.m. when officers were called to the shooting at the event center near 2020 E. Lakeview.

At the scene, officers found several victims with injuries and said they were treated at a nearby hospital. Officers said the injuries are non-life-threatening.

Police say the suspect(s) left the scene before officers arrived to the scene.

No details have been released on possible suspects, or what led to the shooting.

