Shooting Injures Several During Party In Stillwater, Police Searching For Suspect

Sunday, November 3rd 2024, 7:38 am
A shooting during a party at the White Barn Estates in Stillwater left several people injured early Sunday morning, police say.
Stillwater Police said shots were fired just after 1 a.m. when officers were called to the shooting at the event center near 2020 E. Lakeview.
At the scene, officers found several victims with injuries and said they were treated at a nearby hospital. Officers said the injuries are non-life-threatening.
Police say the suspect(s) left the scene before officers arrived to the scene.
No details have been released on possible suspects, or what led to the shooting.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
