SB I-35 Between NE 63rd St. And E Britton Rd. Blocked By Semi-Truck

Southbound Interstate 35 between Northeast 63rd Street and East Britton Road is closed at this time due to a jack-knifed semi, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

By: News 9

Drivers should avoid this area.

Authorities say the semi-truck is leaking fuel.

No other information is known at this time.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.