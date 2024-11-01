Arrest Warrant For OKC Officer-Involved Shooting Suspect Reveals New Details In Investigation

A suspect remains hospitalized after a pursuit and shootout with Oklahoma City police, during which he allegedly fired at officers multiple times before being injured.

By: News 9

-

A suspect involved in a shootout on Thursday with Oklahoma City police remains in the hospital on Friday. Police said 43-year-old Timothy Foster led officers on a pursuit ending at a home in southwest Oklahoma City, where three officers opened fire on him.

According to an arrest warrant, Foster ran inside his home after the gun exchange with police. The tactical team went inside the home to do a welfare check and found Foster lying on the floor of his living room bleeding and badly injured from gunshots.

Officers first came in contact with Foster during a traffic stop in southwest Oklahoma City. Court documents stated Foster argued with officers and started driving away. They say as he was leaving, a woman passenger jumped out of the car and Foster continued driving, starting a pursuit.

“It is important to note at several points during this pursuit he stopped to fire at police officers,” said MSgt. Gary Knight with Oklahoma City Police.

Foster drove to his home, jumped out of his car, and continued firing at officers from his front porch.

“Officers returned fire; he was hit,” said Knight.

On Thursday, police told News 9 Foster faced a drug trafficking of fentanyl charge. Police said that the charge has since been dropped. However, Foster will be charged for eluding officers, along with four counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

The female passenger was released from custody on Thursday without charges. According to the arrest warrant, she jumped out of the car after Foster told her he was not going back to jail.

Police released the names of the officers involved in the shooting. Police said Robert Allen, 17 years of service, Officer Dalton Johnson, four years of service, and Officer Joanna Weiss, two years of service, are on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.