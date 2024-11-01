Pet Of The Week: Izzie

Our Pet of the Week is Izzie!

By: News 9

Our Pet of the Week is Izzie!

Izzie is 3 months old and weighs 24 pounds.

She loves to cuddle, play, and be by her foster's side.

Izzie enjoys running, playing hide and seek, and napping in someone's lap.

She is working hard at potty training and knows how to use a doggy door.

She is friendly to other dogs and cats and plays well with children.

Izzie will tolerate a bath and nail trim.

CLICK HERE for more information on adopting Izzie or other animals at the Oklahoma Humane Society.