OU, United Airlines Form Partnership To Offer Aviation Students Path To Employment Post-Graduation

By: News 9

Leaders from the University of Oklahoma and United Airlines representatives announced a partnership to benefit aviation students in Oklahoma, the organizations say.

Administrators from the University of Oklahoma and representatives from United Airlines met on Tuesday at Max Westheimer Airport in Norman to inaugurate the university's inclusion in the United Aviate university partnership program.

United Aviate provides a pipeline for aspiring student pilots to secure immediate employment with United Airlines upon graduation.

United Airlines said with its mainland hubs in Chicago, Houston, and New York/Newark, it has recently been recognized as the largest airline in the world when measured by available seat miles.

"This outstanding program gives our students the opportunity to be part of the world's largest airline," director of the OU School of Aviation Eric Wydra said. "It also offers mentorship opportunities and a strong support system where our students can learn from experienced United pilots."

When students are admitted to the Aviate program, they will receive a conditional job offer from United Airlines as a first officer.

To qualify, applicants must complete one full year of coursework at OU's School of Aviation and possess a valid private pilot license. These students will have top priority for pilot positions with United Airlines.

"We are delighted to welcome the University of Oklahoma to the United Aviate program as part of our larger pilot development strategy," said Michael Bonner, managing director of Aviate. "With a strong record of preparing leaders in the aviation industry, we are proud to help current and future OU students continue their journeys to becoming professional pilots."