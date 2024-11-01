OKCPS Hosts Annual 8K Race Along Oklahoma River

Oklahoma City Public Schools' annual 8-kilometer race along the Oklahoma River takes place on Saturday.

By: News 9

Oklahoma City Public Schools will be hosting its annual River Run on Saturday to promote youth sports participation.

The district said the River Run: Race To The Wheel, an 8-kilometer race, will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the Wheeler District Ferris Wheel.

Organizers said the River Run starts and finishes at the Wheeler District Ferris Wheel, and follows a flat course along the South OKC River Trail, before turning back to get to the finish line at the Ferris wheel.

The event will also have a 1-mile fun run starting at 10 a.m.

Participants can pick up a packet on Friday from the OKCPS Operations Center at 2500 Northeast 30th Street, or before the race

