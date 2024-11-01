1 Shot At Oklahoma City Metro Bar

One person was injured Friday morning in a shooting at a bar in Oklahoma City, police say.

By: News 9

Oklahoma City Police said officers responded to a bar near Northwest 10th Street and Roff Avenue, where they said the victim was shot.

OCPD said after being shot, the victim allegedly drove themselves to a gas station near Southeast 44th Street and South Bryant Avenue, nearly 12 miles away, to call for help.

Police say the victim was hit in the leg, Investigators are speaking with a patient in a hospital in Del City with wounds that fit the victim's description.