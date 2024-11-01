Pauls Valley Defeats Star Spencer 45-28 In Halloween Clash

In a Halloween night showdown at Taft Stadium, the Pauls Valley Panthers secured a 45-28 victory over the Star Spencer Bobcats.

Thursday, October 31st 2024, 10:40 pm

By: News 9


In a Halloween night showdown at Taft Stadium, the Pauls Valley Panthers secured a 45-28 victory over the Star Spencer Bobcats.

The Panthers took an early lead, with quarterback Tanner Perry connecting with Maddex Prince for a 15-0 start. Star Spencer responded when Coreyion Morgan found Jamouri Hayworth under pressure, bringing the score to 15-8 after a two-point conversion.

Pauls Valley quickly widened the gap as Perry hit Jon Grimmett with a long touchdown pass, keeping the Panthers in control for the rest of the game. The Bobcats fought hard, but Pauls Valley emerged with a dominant win in the Halloween thriller
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

October 31st, 2024

October 13th, 2023

October 13th, 2023

October 13th, 2023

Top Headlines

November 1st, 2024

November 1st, 2024

November 1st, 2024

November 1st, 2024