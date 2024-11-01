Pauls Valley Defeats Star Spencer 45-28 In Halloween Clash

In a Halloween night showdown at Taft Stadium, the Pauls Valley Panthers secured a 45-28 victory over the Star Spencer Bobcats.

By: News 9

The Panthers took an early lead, with quarterback Tanner Perry connecting with Maddex Prince for a 15-0 start. Star Spencer responded when Coreyion Morgan found Jamouri Hayworth under pressure, bringing the score to 15-8 after a two-point conversion.

Pauls Valley quickly widened the gap as Perry hit Jon Grimmett with a long touchdown pass, keeping the Panthers in control for the rest of the game. The Bobcats fought hard, but Pauls Valley emerged with a dominant win in the Halloween thriller