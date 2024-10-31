Assistance League Norman Celebrating 50 Years With Disco-Themed Gala

The Assistance League of Norman is set to host a gala on November 15, celebrating 50 years of serving the Cleveland County community.

By: News 9

The nonprofit organization, dedicated to transforming the lives of children and families, will be holding a disco-themed event at the River Wind Casino. The gala will feature a live and silent auction, with prizes including trips to Malibu, Calif., and Savannah, Ga.

"We're celebrating 50 years this year with a giant disco party," said Kim Koop, a representative for the Assistance League Norman. "We want everyone to come out and dress up, and we have a $500 gift card to Cayman's for the best dressed of the evening."

In addition to the auctions, the event will also include a trip raffle, where 100 tickets will be sold for the chance to win a trip to either Santorini or Sonoma.

The Assistance League Norman is best known for its Operation School Bell program, which provided clothing for over 1,800 students in the community last year. This year, the organization is on track to clothe over 1,200 children.

"Clothing is more and more expensive to be able to create the funds, you have to have these fundraisers in order to buy those clothes to offer to the community," Kim explained.

Tickets for the gala can be purchased online at solidgoldgala.givesmart.com or by texting "solid gold gala" to 72648. All proceeds from the event will go towards the Assistance League of Norman's efforts to support local children and families.