House Fire Extinguished By Oklahoma City Firefighters

Firefighters extinguished a house fire Thursday morning in southeast Oklahoma City, according to authorities.

Thursday, October 31st 2024, 8:02 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A home caught fire Thursday morning in southeast Oklahoma City, prompting a response from firefighters, authorities say.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to a home on fire near Southeast 44th Street and Interstate 35.

The fire has since been put out, although there is no information as to how much damage the fire caused.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

October 31st, 2024

November 1st, 2024

November 1st, 2024

October 31st, 2024

Top Headlines

November 1st, 2024

November 1st, 2024

November 1st, 2024

November 1st, 2024