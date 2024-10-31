House Fire Extinguished By Oklahoma City Firefighters

Firefighters extinguished a house fire Thursday morning in southeast Oklahoma City, according to authorities.

By: News 9

A home caught fire Thursday morning in southeast Oklahoma City, prompting a response from firefighters, authorities say.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to a home on fire near Southeast 44th Street and Interstate 35.

The fire has since been put out, although there is no information as to how much damage the fire caused.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.