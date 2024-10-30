OHP: 1 Killed In Canadian Co. Crash Friday

A teenage boy was killed in a crash on Friday in Canadian County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

According to OHP, a 16-year-old boy was driving in westbound lanes of the Northwest Expressway near Cimarron Road, when he failed to yield at a yield sign.

OHP confirmed that the teenager was struck by another vehicle. The teenager was transported to a local hospital, and pronounced deceased, OHP stated.

The driver of the second vehicle and the passenger sustained minor injuries.



