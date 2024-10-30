OHP: 1 Killed In Canadian Co. Crash Friday

Wednesday, October 30th 2024, 4:29 pm
A teenage boy was killed in a crash on Friday in Canadian County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
According to OHP, a 16-year-old boy was driving in westbound lanes of the Northwest Expressway near Cimarron Road, when he failed to yield at a yield sign.
OHP confirmed that the teenager was struck by another vehicle. The teenager was transported to a local hospital, and pronounced deceased, OHP stated.
The driver of the second vehicle and the passenger sustained minor injuries.
October 30th, 2024
October 30th, 2024
October 25th, 2024
October 31st, 2024
October 31st, 2024
October 31st, 2024
October 31st, 2024