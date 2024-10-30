Police Search For Suspects Involved In Alleged Sexual Assault, Attack On Women Outside NW OKC Nightclub

Police are investigating an attack that left two metro women beaten and bloody while leaving a nightclub in northwest Oklahoma City.

Police are investigating an attack that left two metro women beaten and bloody while leaving a nightclub in northwest Oklahoma City. The victims said the suspects first sexually assaulted them.

Leaving Angles nightclub near Northwest 39th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue on Saturday night took an unexpected turn for Mahayla Soltero and her friends.

“Us queer people thought, I thought at least that we had a safe place to go to and enjoy ourselves,” said Mahayla Soltero, assault victim.

Soltero said a man touched her and two of her friends from behind inappropriately as they walked to their car. Soltero kept quiet until one of the women yelled at the man.

“She was grabbed in a much worse manner,” said Soltero. “She was wearing a skirt.”

Soltero said the violence escalated when she approached one of the suspects.

“He got out of the car and grabbed me by my shirt collar and just started wailing on me,” said Soltero. “I fell to the ground, and I look over and my friend was on the ground and that’s when he leaned down and hit her right in the face.”

Soltero got a shot of the suspects’ car tag as they drove away. The women were left badly hurt.

“I remember them just yelling, ‘I’ll hit a woman just the same, I don’t care,’” said Soltero.

Police said they were in the beginning stages of the investigation but found video of the suspect’s car leaving the Goodwill parking lot where the assaults occurred. They are also checking cameras from the nightclub.

“Some video inside and outside the businesses could help in identifying in the case,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, Oklahoma City Police Department.

Soltero said her face was still swollen and sore from the assault and her nose was fractured. Her friend had to get several stitches on her eye.

The victims told police the man who punched them was wearing a red jumpsuit with "Backwoods" on the front of the hoodie. People who witnessed the assaults can call the Crime Stoppers tip line with information.