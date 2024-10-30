Positive Tomorrows Unveils New Clothing Closet for Students Experiencing Homelessness

Positive Tomorrows unveiled a new clothing closet for students experiencing homelessness during a segment on the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages porch, highlighting the importance of providing families with a dignified shopping experience.

By: News 9

Positive Tomorrows, Oklahoma's only school dedicated to serving families experiencing homelessness, has opened a brand-new clothing closet designed to help students feel comfortable and confident.

News 9's Jordan Ryan brought the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to the new boutique-style closet, showcasing various items available for students.

Sarah Jacobson, the Director of Development from Positive Tomorrows, explained the transformation from the old space to the new.

“This is an example of the old,” she said, gesturing to the previous setup. “We have moved through to a new boutique sponsored by our Star Shop. Right now, we’re able to allow families to come in and shop for themselves, really have a dignified moment to find something special.”

The new clothing closet aims to give students a sense of personality and comfort, helping them feel ready to learn.

“We want to make sure that they have that moment here to have the choice and dignity to be able to wear what they want,” Jacobson said.

Most items in the closet are donated, with many still bearing tags.

Positive Tomorrows maintains a list of needed items on its website, which includes clothing, toiletries, and housewares.

“Recently, we got a ton of new coats and jackets. Obviously, the weather’s changing, so it’s getting a little bit chilly,” Jacobson said.

The closet features a fitting room and hygiene items like deodorant and toothbrushes.

Jacobson emphasized the importance of providing a boutique experience for families facing homelessness.

For those interested in donating, more information is available HERE.