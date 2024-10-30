Ominous Opulence At The Skirvin Hotel

The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch visits the legendary Skirvin Hotel in downtown Oklahoma City as it gears up for its adults-only event, Ominous Opulence, on Halloween night.

By: News 9

The event will feature a five-course meal served to guests, and the Porch was eager to learn more about the Halloween-inspired dishes from Chef Chris Barton before the event.

"We have a mummified cod, which is a beautiful cod filet," Barton said. "Then it's wrapped in potatoes and it looks like a mummy when we serve it. It's really cool."

Barton also proudly displayed his luxurious dark chocolate cherry cake with raspberry blood that oozes into the center as it is eaten.

The event will also feature "mocktail" creations, including the "Pennywise Surprise," which features fresh horchata with various flavors and a roasted marshmallow as its final touch.

Tickets are available for $85 each, and more details can be found on the event's website.