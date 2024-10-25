Pet Of The Week: General Grevous

Our Pet of the Week is General Grevous!

Friday, October 25th 2024, 12:44 pm

By: News 9


General Grevous is known for his affectionate nature, he is eager for cuddles and love from his humans.

He has a hearty appetite and shows his readiness for mealtime by heading to his kennel.

His treat-motivation makes him highly trainable, making him a great candidate for obedience training.

General Grevous thrives in the company of children and enjoys interacting with people.

While he is still mastering housetraining, General Grevous responds well to a consistent schedule.

He is in the process of crate training and is learning to associate his kennel with safety and comfort.

He is also cooperative during bath time and enjoys getting clean.

