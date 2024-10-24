Crochet For Change: How Winding Creek's Program Helps Students Grow

At Winding Creek Elementary School in Moore principal Kriti McMurtry noticed some behavior problems with some of her students so she initiated a program that she hoped would calm them.

She started the program last year. “We originally started with five boys,” said Principal McMurtry. She called it 'Bro-chet'.

This year, the offer to participate was extended to girls in the school. “And they have decided to change the name to grow-chet as they grow together,” said McMurtry.

“I thought this would help me calm down because sometimes I can get overwhelmed,” said fifth-grade student River.

The intention was to offer students a productive outlet to keep them out of trouble. “One of them in fact got in a little trouble one day and was waiting for me in the office, and I looked over and he had his crocheting out,” said McMurtry.

“Me and my mom thought it would be a good idea for me to do it, if I’m like mad at anybody or anything, I can calm down,” said Richie, a fifth-grade student at Winding Creek.

And there is something about crocheting that brought out a spirit of maturity in these fifth graders. “My grandma was the first person to teach me crochet, and I kind of lost that skill over time because I didn’t practice, so, it’s been nice to like re-learn along with the kids,” said Kat Creecy, Mental Health Therapist for Moore Public Schools.

The effects on the kid’s behavior may also have a lot to do with who they are crocheting for.

“They are crocheting caps for the NICU, local NICU’s for any babies that are in need,” said McMurtry.

“I wanted to help newborn babies, it sounded really nice,” said River.