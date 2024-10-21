Dean Blevins, John Holcomb, and Toby Rowland answer a variety of questions in this week's edition of Play the Percentages.

Possible OSU Coordinator Change

As for the chances Oklahoma State makes a change in coordinators following Oklahoma's dismissal of Seth Littrell, John Holcomb says there is a 20% chance.

Toby Rowland said the chances are slightly above even, sitting at 51%, and Dean Blevins put the chance at 36%.

OU Offensive Performance

With a change in coordinators for OU, the question is now whether or not the Oklahoma offense can average over 300 yards a game for the remainder of the season.

Dean says the Sooners could benefit from players returning from injury, and put the chance at 52%, while John put the chances at 48%. Toby says the Sooners have a 35% chance of making 300+ yards per game.

Chance OU And OSU Miss The Postseason

With OU and OSU's seasons in dire straights, rather than looking at a possible College Football Playoff berth, both teams are trying to become bowl-eligible.

Toby said with a tough slate of opponents for both teams, he gives it a 40% chance neither team makes the playoff, leaving room for one of the two to squeeze by. Dean gives it a 46% chance neither team makes the postseason, while John estimates a 15% chance.

Most Scenic Stadium

After an OSU Cowboys loss to BYU in mountainous Provo, Utah, Dean, John and Toby are discussing who has the most scenic stadium in the country.

John says the University fo Washington's Huskey Stadium in Seattle, Washington is nice, but has to give it to LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo. On the other hand, Dean said Huskey Stadium had the better surrounding atmosphere.

Toby says despite being a fan of Oklahoma's Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, his vote would be for the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.