Pet Of The Week: Priscilla

This week's Pet of the Week is Priscilla. Priscilla is a two-month-old puppy who weighs 11 pounds. Described as sweet and calm, Priscilla has been stealing hearts with her teddy bear-like appearance.

By: News 9

This week's Pet of the Week is Priscilla.

Priscilla is a two-month-old puppy who weighs 11 pounds. Described as sweet and calm, Priscilla has been stealing hearts with her teddy bear-like appearance. While she’s still learning essential puppy behaviors like potty training and crate training, Priscilla has been impressively quiet and relaxed, showing her potential as a perfect companion.

Priscilla has a sister, Freckles, who is a bit more outgoing but just as adorable. Oklahoma Humane Society representatives suggested that adopting the two siblings together could be a perfect match for a loving home.

In addition to showcasing adoptable pets, the Oklahoma Humane Society will be participating in Dogtoberfest on August 19, hosted by Oklahoma City Animal Welfare. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will include free microchipping for 25 pets, offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Adoptable dogs will also be available at the event.

Priscilla is currently available for adoption at the Oklahoma Humane Society's Adoption Center, located at 7500 Northwestern Avenue. For more information on how to adopt Priscilla or other pets, visit okhumane.org or news9.com/pets.