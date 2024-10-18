Waurika City Manager Charged With Child Sexual Abuse

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation arrested the city manager of Waurika Thursday on a complaint of child sexual abuse.

By: News 9

The city manager of Waurika, Oklahoma was arrested Thursday on a complaint of child sexual abuse, according to police.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said 30-year-old Charles Dunn, who is also a reserve police officer for Waurika, was taken into custody after investigators found alleged evidence on his electric devices.

OSBI said their assistance was requested by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office on Jan. 8 to investigate a possible sex offense in Waurika.

Based on the information and evidence obtained, OSBI said the suspect was identified as Dunn, who special agents interviewed on Jan. 11 in addition to serving a search warrant at his residence.

During the comprehensive investigation, OSBI said several child sexual abuse images were discovered.

The Jefferson County District Attorney's Office has since charged Dunn with possession and manufacture of child sexual abuse material.

Dunn was booked into the Stephens County Jail.