Homicide Investigation Underway After NW Oklahoma City Gas Station Clerk Killed In Robbery

By: News 9

One person was killed Friday morning during a robbery at a gas station in northwest Oklahoma City, according to police.

Oklahoma City Police said they received a call after someone entered a 7-Eleven near West Wilshire Boulevard and North Council Road and found the clerk inside the station severely injured.

After arriving on scene, OCPD said the clerk had been stabbed, and later died.

Police say surveillance video from inside the gas station indicated there had been a robbery that led to the clerk being stabbed.

The 7-Eleven has since been cordoned off as officers conduct their investigation.

There is no suspect information at this time.

OCPD said there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.