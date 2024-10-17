Abandoned Puppies Rescued In Guthrie, Free To Live Sanctuary Seeks Foster Homes

Five puppies are recovering at the Free to Live Animal Sanctuary after being abandoned and nearly crushed by a dump truck at the intersection of Santa Fe and Seward.

The puppies were left in a box, and bystanders watched as a dump truck unknowingly drove over the container. Remarkably, five of the six puppies survived the ordeal.

"It’s pretty remarkable they’re alive," said Reagan Hamlin, executive director of Free to Live. "He drove over the top of them rather than on them rather than smashing them."

Hamlin said the sanctuary, which is home to about 100 dogs, took in the puppies and has begun caring for them. However, one puppy did not survive.

The surviving puppies are now settling in at the no-kill sanctuary. The staff has already named them after famous cowboys, including "Wild Bill" and "Doc."

"We have one white one, two black ones, and two others that look like this," Hamlin said, describing the puppies.

Hamlin emphasized that cases like this are not unique. She pointed to a recent case of abandoned doodles in Edmond, where police are investigating another instance of animal neglect.

"The dumping and abandoning of animals has reached a point where rescues across the county cannot sustain this level of neglect," Hamlin said.

Free to Live is now seeking foster homes for the puppies.

If you would like to foster the puppies, you can call 405-383-8617.