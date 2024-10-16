System Failures At Oklahoma County Detention Center Highlight Urgent Need For New Facility

A series of system failures at the Oklahoma County Detention Center over the weekend has emphasized the critical need for a new, modern facility, according to officials.

By: News 9

The issues began on Oct. 12, when a broken discharge line caused water to flood the jail’s electrical room, soaking vital equipment. Emergency measures were taken, including the use of fans to dry the equipment, in an attempt to prevent further damage, officials said.

The situation worsened when the jail’s fire suppression system suffered a critical failure. A broken main line caused flooding near an officer’s bathroom in the receiving area. Maintenance staff worked to control the flooding and restore the system.

By Sunday, a broken hot water line caused further flooding on the 13th, 12th, and 10th floors, exacerbating the already critical situation. Jail staff were tasked with manual repairs to restore operations.

“These incidents are just the latest in a long series of system failures that highlight the urgent need for a new facility,” said Joe M. Allbaugh, chairman of the Oklahoma County Criminal Justice Authority. “Our current infrastructure is outdated, and the constant repairs are not sustainable. We cannot continue to rely on patchwork fixes when our facility is failing at such a fundamental level.”

Oklahoma County Commissioner Myles Davidson, a member of the OCCJA Trust, echoed the need for a modern facility. “A new, properly designed jail would not only address these issues but also provide opportunities for rehabilitation and better support services,” Davidson said. “This will ultimately enhance overall public safety.”

Despite the ongoing efforts of maintenance staff, the failures underscore the facility’s long-standing deficiencies, reinforcing the urgency to address the jail’s infrastructure before more serious incidents occur, officials said.