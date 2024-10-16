OG&E Awards $30K Grant To Sunbeam For Early Education Programs

OG&E has awarded a $30,000 grant to Sunbeam Family Services to support STEAM-focused early education programs, according to a release from Sunbeam Family Services.

By: News 9

Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company (OG&E) is partnering with Sunbeam Family Services to enhance the nonprofit’s early education centers with a focus on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Math) programs, according to a release from Sunbeam Family Services.

The OGE Energy Corp. Foundation awarded Sunbeam a $30,000 grant to support STEAM Family and Community Engagement across its early education centers, the release stated.

"OG&E and Sunbeam work toward a brighter future by helping communities throughout Oklahoma grow and prosper. By providing engaging and exciting ways to learn about science, engineering, and math, we hope to spark a lifelong love of learning to help children be successful," David Parker, vice president of technology, data, and security at OG&E and a Sunbeam board member, said in the release. "We’re honored to work with Sunbeam to drive positive change and ensure every member of our community has the opportunity to thrive."

The grant will help provide early learning activities for babies and toddlers to develop important skills such as curiosity, persistence, communication, problem-solving, and flexible thinking, the release said. These programs aim to close the opportunity gap for young children at Sunbeam’s early education centers.

“Investing in early learning programs ensures young children have a strong foundation for success in school and life,” Sunbeam CEO Sarah Rahhal said in the release. “We are grateful to OG&E and their partnership in supporting children and families in our community.”

According to the release, access to high-quality early childhood education is crucial for the future success of children and their families, particularly for those from under-resourced communities. Research shows that by age 3, brain development in young children is significantly influenced by their relationships with adult caregivers, which impacts health, education, and other outcomes throughout life, the release stated.

Sunbeam Family Services is a leader in early care and education in Oklahoma County, providing Early Head Start and Head Start programs through full-day, year-round services, according to the release. Sunbeam also offers support through its Home Visitation program, the release added.

OG&E has partnered with Sunbeam since 2008 to support the nonprofit’s mission of building brighter futures for children and families, the release noted.