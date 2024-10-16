'It Turned My World Upside Down:' LeAnne Taylor Reflects On Breast Cancer Battle

News On 6 anchor and breast cancer survivor LeAnne Taylor shared her inspiring journey and emphasized the importance of early detection during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

By: News 9

October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and for this edition of Wellness Wednesday, News 9 spoke to News On 6 anchor LeAnneTaylor, who shared her personal journey with breast cancer.

Diagnosed more than 20 years ago at age 41, Taylor described the initial moments leading to her diagnosis.

Having spent years as a medical reporter discussing the importance of mammograms and breast self-exams, she noticed a lump in her breast but initially dismissed it, thinking it might be a cyclical issue.

After a couple of months, she visited her OB-GYN, who suggested further testing.

“The call that so many women hear: you have breast cancer,” Taylor said. “It turned my world upside down.”

She said the tumor was small and had not spread to her lymph nodes, but doctors recommended aggressive treatment, including chemotherapy and radiation.

Taylor shared the emotional impact of losing her hair during treatment.

“It was the first real outward sign that I was sick… bless Andy’s heart, he shaved my head,” Taylor said.

Her children reacted to the changes in their mother, and she emphasized the importance of communication with them during such challenging times.

Reflecting on how her battle with cancer shaped her life and career, Taylor said, “It’s become my mission.”

She said she was compelled to share her experience because of how many people are affected by breast cancer every year.

She said she wants all women to know how important early detection can be.

“Get your mammogram, do that breast self-exam,” she said. “If you feel something’s not quite right, get to the doctor. It’s better to get the information and know that it’s nothing than wish you had.”