No Injuries Reported Following Fire At Vacant Oklahoma City Home

Firefighters put out a house fire Wednesday morning in southwest Oklahoma City, the fire department said.

By: News 9

No one was injured Wednesday morning after a home in southwest Oklahoma City caught fire, authorities say.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department said they were called to the scene at around 2 a.m. near Southwest 45th Street and South Lee Avenue.

Firefighters said no one was inside the home at the time of the fire, and utilities to the structure were not active.

The cause of te fire is under investigation.