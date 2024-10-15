Suspect's Dispute With Warehouse Owner Turns Into NW OKC Standoff

A man accused of trespassing and vandalizing a metro warehouse was arrested on Monday following a standoff in Northwest Oklahoma City.

Image Provided By: Oklahoma City Police Department

Police said 46-year-old DeAngelo Sherfield refused to come out of his home near Hefner Road and Rockwell Avenue for several hours.

During the standoff, police learned Sherfield had felony warrants out of Lincoln County and was accused earlier in the day of threatening a property owner where he was previously evicted.

The owner of a warehouse not far from Sherfield’s home called police on Monday morning to report he was fed up with Sherfield returning to the property to allegedly steal items. The owner told police Sherfield has been caught trespassing multiple times after being evicted.

Police spotted Sherfield in a black car shortly after he left the warehouse. “Police caught up to them in the area of Hefner and Rockwell and attempted to stop that suspect in traffic,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, Oklahoma City Police Department. “They decided not to stop and continued on to their residence.”

Police said Sherfield pulled up to his home and went into the garage. Sherfield refused to come out despite the officers’ orders.

Officer on PA:

“DeAngelo this is the Oklahoma City Police Department. Come out with your hands up, there’s a warrant for your arrest. We are not leaving.”

A next-door neighbor's home camera captured the police response while Bob Mills Sky News 9 flew over the scene near Hefner and Rockwell.

After several hours Sherfield surrendered to police. “The suspect decided to come out on their own accord at which point they were taken into custody on those warrants,” said Quirk. Police said Sherfield was also arrested on an eluding police complaint. It was not clear if Sherfield would face additional complaints for vandalizing the warehouse where he was evicted.

Police said the warrant out of Lincoln County was for resisting arrest and possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony.