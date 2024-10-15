Former Political Candidate Paul Bondar Sues Over Reports He Does Not Live In Oklahoma

Paul Bondar, a former political candidate who ran against Congressman Tom Cole, is suing three media companies for at least $10 million over claims that he did not live in Oklahoma and had ties to Vladimir Putin, which he argues harmed his campaign and reputation.

By: News 9

Paul Bondar, the former political candidate who sought to unseat Congressman Tom Cole in this year's Republican primary, is suing three media companies over reports alleging he did not reside in Oklahoma.

During his campaign, Bondar faced advertisements that claimed he lived in Texas rather than Oklahoma.

News 9 confirmed that Bondar owns property in Oklahoma.

The suit also mentions reports that Bondar had ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The lawsuit, filed in Illinois—where Bondar owns an insurance company—names Nexstar Media and Gannett, which operate Oklahoma City-based news outlets and ABC, a national news organization.

In the suit, Bondar alleges that the accusations cost him the election, millions of dollars, and damaged his reputation.

He is seeking at least $10 million in damages.