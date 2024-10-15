Suspect In Custody On Suspicion Of Arson After House Fire In NW Oklahoma City

Fire crews are battling a house fire in northwest Oklahoma City that is causing heavy smoke in the area.

Tuesday, October 15th 2024, 10:27 am

By: News 9


Oklahoma City Police has one person in custody as they investigate a house fire for arson, according to the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

A house fire in northwest Oklahoma City caused heavy smoke in the area on Tuesday morning.

The scene of the fire was near Northwest 10th Street and Portland Avenue.

OCFD confirmed the house was vacant, and no injuries have been reported.

Arson investigators will determine the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
