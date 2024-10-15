John Beall Jr, Oklahoma State's First Spirit Rider, Dies

Oklahoma State University's first Spirit Rider has died. John Beall Jr. was the first to ride his mare, Della, across the football field after the Cowboys scored a touchdown in 1984. More than four decades later, the tradition Beall Jr. started continues today.

Oklahoma State University's first Spirit Rider has died. John Beall Jr. was the first to ride his mare, Della, across the football field after the Cowboys scored a touchdown in 1984. More than four decades later, the tradition Beall Jr. started continues today.

"Without his contribution and kind of kick-starting that idea, now people wouldn't have that connection that they do, and it's something that makes us extremely unique as a university," Keaton Cunningham, OSU Spirit Rider, said.

Cunningham said Beall Jr. made it cool to be a cowboy and created a tradition that represents the culture of OSU and the state of Oklahoma.

Stephen Beall says his dad, John, didn't want to be the Spirit Rider but only agreed because he hoped the Spirit Rider would raise money and promote OSU's rodeo club. Stephen says his dad then became a celebrity on campus, allowed to take his dog to class and his horse into bars.

Beall Jr.'s family believes he leaves behind a legacy of embodying the type of lifestyle that's only found in Oklahoma. His passion was horses, and he worked with them his whole life, but his other passion was being a cowboy, which meant being loyal and true.

"He was a really, really good man. I saw somebody posting about how he would stop on the side of the road in the rain to change the tire on their trailer, and they knew if they got stranded and he was anywhere around, he would come and help them," Lucette Beall, his sister, said.

"He believed in community and making friends in person and you know maintaining those close relationships," said Stephen.

Beall Jr.'s family says OSU will be creating the John Beall Memorial Scholarship in honor of the university's first-ever Spirit Rider.

The Oklahoma State Athletic Department posted a message to Facebook on Monday celebrating Beall's legacy with the university and expressing their sympathies to his family.

"OSU Athletics & the OSU Spirit Rider Team send our condolences to the family of John Beall, Jr. John served as OSU's first official Spirit Rider in 1984. He proudly rode his mare, Della, and had his dog, Hooker, follow behind to celebrate a Cowboy touchdown. We extend our gratitude to John for his dedication to the program and for pioneering a wonderful tradition. We are honored to continue the Cowboy legacy he began over 40 years ago."

Related Story: Former OSU Spirit Rider Recovering From Horse Riding Accident