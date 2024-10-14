Project Genesis: Igniting Hope for Oklahoma City's Youth

Fredrick Montgomery and his wife launched Project Genesis to uplift young men in Oklahoma City, featuring mentorship from diverse leaders to instill hope and purpose amid challenges.

-

Fredrick Montgomery and his wife, Wyjuana, started the Reach Forward Foundation to uplift and empower young people in Oklahoma City. While they have found success, they are taking their efforts to the next level with "Project Genesis."

"The Genesis project is designed to put hope in a generation that is losing it," said Fredrick Montgomery, co-founder of the Reach Forward Foundation.

Through his daily interactions, Montgomery noticed a troubling trend among young men.

"I keep coming across so many kids, Black, White, Asian—it doesn’t matter. They seem like they are very lost," Montgomery said.

To address this, he enlisted friends to speak to high school juniors and seniors. "I wanted to find speakers that can really speak to this next generation. I have the CEO of Kimray, Thomas Hill, and the first Black sheriff of Oklahoma County, Tommy Johnson," Montgomery said.

Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson III echoed the importance of mentorship.

"As men, we have to invest our time in these young men to let them know there is a pathway, and you can do it," said Johnson.

For young men who have already made poor choices, Brother Ray, with Banging for Jesus, offers an alternative.

"There’s a better way. Instead of going down this road, there’s a better option," Brother Ray said. His message resonates with those who've faced adversity.

"That cell right there—I used to live in it. And they would say, 'Dang, you used to be in here?' Yeah, I used to be in here, but God changed my life," Brother Ray added.

Law enforcement, former gang members, CEOs, and pastors are all working together to reach Oklahoma City youth.

"With hard work, dedication, energy, and effort, you can accomplish anything you want in life," Johnson said.

Montgomery outlined the program's structure: "We are going to first inspire them with speakers, and then we are going to break out into sessions."

The goal is to give hope to young men searching for their purpose. "You’re not just taking up oxygen; we’re breathing life into your destiny," Montgomery said.

In addition to the sessions, representatives from the Oklahoma City Fire and Police departments, military recruiters, and other corporations will be on hand to discuss employment opportunities.

The event is this Tuesday, October 15th from noon to 2 pm, at Crossings Community Church 10255 N. Pennsylvania Ave. Participants must register by calling 405.881.9994.



