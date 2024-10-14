Suspicious Package Found During Traffic Stop In SW Oklahoma City

A suspicious package was discovered during a traffic stop in southwest Oklahoma City, prompting an investigation by local authorities.

Monday, October 14th 2024, 3:01 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Police officers conducting a traffic stop on the southwest side of Oklahoma City found "something suspicious" inside a car on Monday.

The stop occurred near Southwest 21st Street and Penn Avenue, though investigators have not provided specific details about the suspicious item. The area remains under investigation, with authorities continuing to assess the situation.

More information is expected as the investigation develops.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

October 14th, 2024

October 15th, 2024

October 15th, 2024

October 15th, 2024

Top Headlines

October 16th, 2024

October 16th, 2024

October 16th, 2024

October 15th, 2024