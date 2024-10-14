Suspicious Package Found During Traffic Stop In SW Oklahoma City

A suspicious package was discovered during a traffic stop in southwest Oklahoma City, prompting an investigation by local authorities.

By: News 9

-

Police officers conducting a traffic stop on the southwest side of Oklahoma City found "something suspicious" inside a car on Monday.

The stop occurred near Southwest 21st Street and Penn Avenue, though investigators have not provided specific details about the suspicious item. The area remains under investigation, with authorities continuing to assess the situation.

More information is expected as the investigation develops.



