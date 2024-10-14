Firefighters Respond To House Fire In NW Oklahoma City

Firefighters are responding to a house fire in Oklahoma City, with visible smoke from the roof; no injuries have been reported yet.

Monday, October 14th 2024, 3:29 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire at Northwest 20th St and North Drexel Blvd in Oklahoma City.

A lot of smoke could be seen pouring out of the roof and attic space on Monday as SkyNews 9 flew over the scene. According to the OKC Fire Department, a brush fire too close to a structure quickly spread and ignited a house fire.

They said the person who lives at the house reported that they had been burning brush when the fire spread through a ventilation hole into the home’s crawl space.

No injuries were reported; however, the home has suffered significant fire damage.

This is a developing story. Bookmark this page for updates.
