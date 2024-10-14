The Porch Visits The First Americans Museum's Indigenous Peoples Day Celebration

The First Americans Museum is hosting a vibrant celebration for Indigenous Peoples Day on Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

By: News 9

The event, part of a nationwide celebration, features cultural performances, vendors, educational demonstrations, stickball games, and various food trucks.

Kelli Mosteller, the museum’s new executive director, who previously led the Native American Program at Harvard University, said the event requires a lot of planning and community involvement but is well worth it.

“They're gonna come here and get a really exciting experience,” Mosteller said. “When you put on great performances and programming like this. People just want to come out and be part of this exciting opportunity.”

Visitors can explore the event, find crafts, enjoy live music, and participate in activities suitable for all ages.

“There is something for all ages. If you come out, there will always be something going on. Never a dull moment,” Mosteller said.

The museum aims to highlight the resilience and achievements of Indigenous communities and invites everyone to celebrate.

“We just want people to know that this is a great way for Indigenous People's Day to center the resilience and the amazing things that native communities are still doing all over the country,” Mosteller said.