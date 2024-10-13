1 Dead After Crash On Kilpatrick Turnpike

One woman was killed in a collision that happened on Saturday on the John Kilpatrick Turnpike.

According to OHP, 22-year-old Riley Basford was driving a motorcycle eastbound on the Kilpatrick Turnpike west of N Santa Fe Ave in Oklahoma City. Basford lost control of the motorcycle, fell off the bike, and was struck by a second vehicle traveling eastbound.

Bashford was transported to OU Medical Center in OKC and pronounced dead due to injuries sustained during the collision.

OHP said the second vehicle's driver, 21-year-old Durstin Teupell, is uninjured.

