OKC Murder Suspect Released On Reduced Bond, Family Of Victim Outraged

A deadly shooting in June of 2023 killed 31-year-old Justin Smith and led to the arrest of now 23-year-old Johnathon Thomas.

Prosecutors charged Thomas with first-degree murder. An affidavit filed in Oklahoma County District Court alleges Thomas shot Smith in the chest at a bar in Southeast Oklahoma City in the early morning hours of June 12, 2023.

Investigators previously told News 9 that the shooting came after an argument.

Thomas, who had since been in the Oklahoma County Detention Center, had originally faced a $25 million bond. Until, this week.

Thomas' public defenders filed a motion to reduce his bond, after spending more than a year in jail awaiting trial, which has been delayed twice.

On Tuesday, Judge Susan Stallings granted the bond reduction despite objection from prosecutors, and with the stipulation Thomas is on house arrest and is required to wear a GPS monitoring device. Thomas posted a $25,000 bond a day later and is no longer residing in the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

“Our brother, he's buried, has multiple life sentences,” said Smith's twin brother, Dustin. “He's never able to come back. So why does this guy get to get out?”

News 9 contacted Thomas' defense but has not received a response.

But, in a statement, a spokesperson for the District Attorney's Office told News 9,

“The State strenuously objected to this defendant’s bond being reduced. The judge made her ruling. We will be prepared to try this case on the new court date in January.”

According to the victim's family, who attended the bond reduction hearing, the judge commented on Thomas' weight loss and concerns for his health. News 9 was not present during the hearing, and no transcript of the hearing was available yet when News 9 visited the courthouse on Friday.

A request for comment has been made to Judge Susan Stallings. However, Oklahoma's Judicial Code of Conduct typically results in judges refraining from commenting on cases beyond the scope of their responsibility for the docket of events associated with the case.