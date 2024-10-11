Movie Man: Terrifier 3, Piece By Piece, And Saturday Night

Whether you're looking for horror or comedy, there is a movie for you in theaters. News 9's Movie Man Dino Lalli previews 3 movies hitting theaters the weekend.

By: News 9

Whether you're looking for horror or comedy, there is a movie for you in theaters. News 9's Movie Man Dino Lalli previews 3 movies hitting theaters the weekend.

The “Terrifier” franchise has been one of the biggest success stories in grassroots genre moviemaking in recent years. The second slasher film about Art, the murderous clown, was made with only $250,000. Last year the film earned over $11 million domestically and another $4 million internationally. In “Terrifier 3" Art the Clown is taking things to the next level as he sets out to unleash chaos on the unsuspecting residents of Miles County, on Christmas Eve. This film is rated R.

“Piece By Piece” is a documentary about the songwriter, music producer, performer, fashion designer, and 13-time Grammy Award winner Pharrell Williams. This film is composed completely of Lego animation from the first frame to the last frame. There's never been another nonfiction film like it. This film is rated PG.

“Saturday Day Night” is a true story based on a true story. It follows the humor, chaos, and magic of what happened behind the scenes in the 90 minutes leading up to the first broadcast of Saturday Night Live. This film is rated R.