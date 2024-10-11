Red River Rivalry Preview: News 9 Sports Reports From Dallas

OU faces Texas in the highly anticipated Red River Rivalry, with excitement building in Dallas as the Sooners, led by freshman quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr., aim to upset the heavily favored Longhorns despite key injuries.

By: News 9

The anticipation builds as the 120th edition of the Red River Rivalry between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns kicks off in less than 24 hours.

With Oklahoma State having the weekend off, all eyes are on the Sooners and Longhorns as they prepare to face off in one of the biggest college football rivalries in the country. News 9’s Chris Williams is already on the ground in Dallas, providing the latest updates on the atmosphere, injuries, and what fans can expect.

On the Atmosphere in Dallas

Question: Chris, paint the scene for us down there in Big D.

Chris Williams: "Well, Carl, first off, I think OSU fans actually are excited for this game because of how much Texas is favored in this one. But we are here at the official celebration for the Oklahoma Sooners at the Omni Hotel in downtown Dallas. This is where SEC media days were held. President Harroz will be out here. The Pride of Oklahoma will be out here, starting about 7:30 with the marching band. We’re expecting upwards of 400 people out here celebrating. It’s a little Sooner takeover in Big D."

On Injuries Impacting the Sooners

Question: We hear about injuries all the time and we know they make such a difference. Talk to us about what you're hearing. Any updates on OU players who are injured?

Chris Williams: "Yeah, we’re hearing more about injuries this season than in the last five combined, I swear. Deion Burks, you were hoping the bye week would allow him to get healthy. He’s the best receiver, really probably the best player on this offense. He’s likely out—he’s listed as out on the official injury report. I wouldn’t expect that to change. So OU, with a true freshman quarterback, will be again without its top five receivers tomorrow."

On the Quarterback Matchup

Question: This is a pretty interesting quarterback battle. There's some youth on one side and experience on the other with Texas. What can you tell us about that?

Chris Williams: "Yes, it’s definitely an intriguing matchup. Quinn Ewers for Texas is coming back off injury. He missed the last two-and-a-half games, but he’ll be playing tomorrow. He’s a veteran and has plenty of experience.

On the OU side, as it’s been well documented, Michael Hawkins Jr. will start. He’s the first true freshman to start in the Red River Rivalry game for Oklahoma. But this week, the team talked about having confidence in him. Hawkins is more mature than most freshmen, and he’s done a great job so far of taking care of the ball. He’s going to need to continue that if OU hopes to pull the upset tomorrow."

Closing Thoughts

As both teams prepare for tomorrow’s big game, the Sooners face challenges with injuries and a young quarterback. However, with the intensity of the Red River Rivalry, anything can happen. Fans from both sides are ready for what is sure to be a thrilling game in Dallas.

Be sure to tune in to News 9 for more updates and coverage of the Red River Rivalry.