PORCH: Theater Crude Fringe Festival Brings Unique Entertainment To OKC

The annual Theater Crude Fringe Festival is a staple event in Oklahoma City, taking place every fall in the city's Paseo Arts District.

By: News 9

The festival features a variety of unconventional and artistic performances that may not typically be seen in mainstream theater settings, according to performer Justin Mayer.

"It's usually something a little bit off the wall, a little more, let's say, artistic, but always entertaining," Mayer said. "You will see stuff at a Fringe Festival, whether here or anywhere else, that you won't see anywhere else."

Mayer, who is originally from Tulsa but now travels extensively, is bringing his solo clown show "Laugh Lab" to the festival. In the performance, Mayer's character, a serious "clown doctor" with a PhD, conducts experiments to test the audience's sense of humor. "In his seriousness, he's devised a battery of experiments that he's going to test on an audience," Mayer explained.

For more information on the event click here: https://www.theatrecrude.org/