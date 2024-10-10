Del City Nazarene Church Shows Pastor's Model A Car On The Porch Ahead Of Annual Car Show

Del City Nazarene Church is having its annual car show on Sunday to celebrate community and faith.

By: News 9

A local pastor is revving up excitement for an upcoming car show at the Del City Nazarene Church on Sunday.

Pastor Vera Radley, who has led the church for nearly 24 years, introduced her beloved 1929 Model A on the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch ahead of the show.

Radley, who took over the pastoral role after her husband's passing, is known for her vibrant personality and community spirit.

“We had to have a car show if I was going to be the pastor,” Radley said. “So we started doing it, and it has been a great time.”

The car show will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will feature a worship service at 11 a.m.

The event will include special music, door prizes, and trophy awards at 2 p.m. There is no entrance fee for those wishing to showcase their cars.

The event celebrates community and faith, emphasizing the fun and fellowship that Radley cherishes at the church.