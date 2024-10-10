Flavor Of Oklahoma: Exploring Ten Below Cafe's Indonesian Menu

Ten Below Cafe in Oklahoma City is living up to its name, offering a wide selection of Asian food options, all under $10.

By: News 9

With money being tight for many Oklahomans, it can be hard to find affordable, yet tasty and nutritious, food options.

In Oklahoma City, one restaurant is living up to its name, offering a wide selection of menu options, all under $10.

Ten Below Cafe in Oklahoma City has only been open for two months, and yet the owner already had to hire several more workers to keep up with demand.

That demand surged after a video about the restaurant took off on social media, bringing the Northwest 23rd Street restaurant to the eyes of the world.

Djakaria Sgryawidjaya, the owner of TenBelow Cafe, said it is the low prices that keep the customers coming in.

"A lot of people are liking that everything is $10 and below now, with inflation, everything is $13 or above, especially for like Asian dishes," Sgryawidjaya said.

Sgryawidjaya and his family are Indonesian, and they find new, innovative ways to put an Indonesian spin on each of their dishes, ranging from hibachi, to sushi and poke bowls.

"Even our ramen bowls are $10.00, so it's definitely affordable, and everyone's reacting very positively to that," Levana Dewayani said.

As for what is created in the kitchen, Dewayani said their food has plenty of flavor.

"Indonesian food is a hybrid between Indian food and Thai food. We use a lot of coconut milk and we also use a lot of peanut sauce," Dewayani said. "I would say our food is slightly on the spicy-sweet side rather than like a savory, spicy or just like plain sweet."

Chef Djakaria came to America in 2006 to be a movie star, but said making it as an actor was harder than he realized, and with the need to pay the bills, he started working in the restaurant industry.

"So that time I have a dream to open my own business," Djakaria said.

For more information about Ten Below Cafe, click here.