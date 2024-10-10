Midwest City Firefighters Battle Apartment Fire

One person was hospitalized after a fire Thursday morning at a Midwest City apartment complex, firefighters say.

By: News 9

Firefighters battled an apartment fire Thursday morning in Midwest City that left one person hospitalized, according to authorities.

Fire crews responded to the scene of the fire, located near East Reno Avenue and South Midwest Boulevard, where visible damage was seen on the lower levels of the apartment complex.

Midwest City Fire Chief Bert Norton said firefighters found one person inside the complex after they arrived.

"When they got into the apartment, they noticed a resident was right there on the floor," Burton said. "She was conscious, alert, they were able to assist her out of the apartment

Burton said that victim was taken to a local hospital.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.