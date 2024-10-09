Former News 9 Reporter Prepares For Hurricane Milton In Sarasota

As Hurricane Milton approaches Florida’s coast, residents brace for what could be the second major storm in two weeks. The storm, expected to make landfall later today, has prompted mandatory evacuations across western Florida, yet some, like former News 9 crime reporter Adrianna Iwasinski, have chosen to stay behind.

By: News 9

“We're not in an evacuation zone,” said Iwasinski, speaking from her home in South Sarasota County. "We’re further inland, about 30 minutes from the coast, but we’re still preparing for the strong winds."

Milton’s forecast draws eerie parallels to Hurricane Ian, which devastated areas like Fort Myers two years ago. “You saw what it did to Fort Myers—Sanibel Island was destroyed, and some areas haven’t even started rebuilding,” Iwasinski shared. “We’re nervous. There’s still that uncertainty, but we’re doing what we can to stay safe.”

While many have boarded up homes and businesses, Iwasinski, who now works at an assisted living facility, will be helping relocate seniors from nearby Venice to safer inland locations. "It's all hands on deck as we brace for the storm," she said.

The storm’s arrival stirs anxiety, especially with debris from the last hurricane still scattered across communities. “Driving along the coast, people’s lives are on the curb. It’s heartbreaking. If that debris gets caught in the wind, it could be catastrophic.”

Hurricane Milton’s landfall could bring severe winds, torrential rain, and potential flooding, but Floridians, like Iwasinski, are doing all they can to prepare for what comes next.